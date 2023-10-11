Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after acquiring an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,644,000 after buying an additional 1,117,684 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.86.

AMP stock opened at $328.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $253.70 and a one year high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

