LGT Group Foundation Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,959 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

