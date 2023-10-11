Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.08% of Meritage Homes worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 183.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $982,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,851.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

