BlackRock Latin American to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 379 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.20. BlackRock Latin American has a 52 week low of GBX 331.53 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 449 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of £111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 4.95.
