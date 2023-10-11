BlackRock Latin American to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (LON:BRLA)

BlackRock Latin American (LON:BRLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of LON BRLA opened at GBX 379 ($4.64) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 392.20. BlackRock Latin American has a 52 week low of GBX 331.53 ($4.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 449 ($5.50). The stock has a market cap of £111.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 4.95.

About BlackRock Latin American

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

