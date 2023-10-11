Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 338.25 ($4.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 347.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.16. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,079.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. Breedon Group has a one year low of GBX 246.50 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 400 ($4.90).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Breedon Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 380 ($4.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at Breedon Group

In other Breedon Group news, insider Amit Bhatia purchased 2,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £7,774,000 ($9,515,299.88). In related news, insider Amit Bhatia purchased 2,300,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of £7,774,000 ($9,515,299.88). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 64,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £217,875.40 ($266,677.36). 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

