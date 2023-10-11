Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stake Raised by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.14% of Impinj worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Impinj by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Impinj by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI stock opened at $56.23 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $144.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 263,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 361 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $32,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and have sold 14,382 shares worth $963,395. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

