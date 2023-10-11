Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 17,448 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Canada Goose worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $949,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.02. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

