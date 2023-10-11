Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $10.01 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,007,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in M.D.C. by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $133,118.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,170,919 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

M.D.C. Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MDC opened at $40.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 3.71. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

