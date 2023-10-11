Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Prothena by 7.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 232,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 32,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $311,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $268,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $311,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,177,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

