Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 33,521 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,932 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,785 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 394,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,975 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

