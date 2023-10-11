Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $8,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after purchasing an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 579,949 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 680,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 499,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 909,679.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 491,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,353,000 after buying an additional 491,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.