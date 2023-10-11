Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares during the period. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,282,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after acquiring an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.7 %

RDVY stock opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.25.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.