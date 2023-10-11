Bank OZK Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank OZK bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Dollar General by 21,531.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,132,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $178.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

