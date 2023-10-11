Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 221 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IJT opened at $110.27 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

