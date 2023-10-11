Grove Bank & Trust Has $567,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 92,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 320.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $297.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.