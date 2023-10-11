Bank OZK Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank OZK acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 606.8% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 190,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 163,600 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVW opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

