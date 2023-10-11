Bank OZK Buys New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bank OZK purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,690 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after buying an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after acquiring an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,537,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,885,000 after acquiring an additional 191,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after acquiring an additional 45,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,694 shares of company stock worth $4,825,920 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

