Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day moving average is $176.07.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.