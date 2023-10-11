Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.34 and a 12-month high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.