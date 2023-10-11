Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 144 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.11. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.80 and a 52 week high of $109.18.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.