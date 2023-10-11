Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,470 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after buying an additional 2,301,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,470,000 after buying an additional 337,913 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after acquiring an additional 395,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after acquiring an additional 411,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $80.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

