RMP Energy (TSE:RMP) Trading 1.5% Higher

RMP Energy Inc (TSE:RMP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 208,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 340,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

RMP Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.69.

RMP Energy Company Profile

RMP Energy Inc is a Canada-based independent crude oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration for, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin within the province of Alberta, Canada.

