CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.28

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTPY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.
