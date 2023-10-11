Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.00

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 35 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
