Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.90

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Essentra from GBX 255 ($3.12) to GBX 265 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Essentra Stock Performance
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
