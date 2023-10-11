Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.10

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
Pharma Mar Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51.
Pharma Mar Company Profile
Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, France, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Oncology and RNA interference segments.
