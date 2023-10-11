Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $138.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

