Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others. The company offers oncology medicines comprising Qingkeshu tablets, Focus V capsules, Annike injection, and Anyue capsules; liver disease medicines, including Tianqing ganmei injection and Runzhong dispersible tablets; and respiratory system medicines, such as Tianqing suchang suspension for inhalation and Tianyun for injection.
