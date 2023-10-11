Stephens Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $315.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 58.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.92.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX stock opened at $199.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.39 and a 200 day moving average of $236.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 40.5% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 39.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.