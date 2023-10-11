Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,611 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

