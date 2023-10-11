Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

