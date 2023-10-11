AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.11. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc.

