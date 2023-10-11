Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,010 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROG. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rogers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $129.75 on Wednesday. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $98.45 and a 1 year high of $240.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.90.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $230.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $148.06 per share, with a total value of $46,638.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $41,541.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne K. Roby purchased 315 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.06 per share, for a total transaction of $46,638.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,056.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROG

Rogers Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.