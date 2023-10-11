Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Holdings Decreased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $108,922,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $51,494,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $222.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $219.33 and a one year high of $351.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.63.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

