Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.82

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.09.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
