Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 134,170 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.52% of FormFactor worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $37.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). FormFactor had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $155.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FORM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

