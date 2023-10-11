B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

