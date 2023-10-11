B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:RILYG)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYG opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $22.42.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Modelo Sale Success Propels Constellation Brands In The Market
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is Apple Priced to Perfection, Based on Its Current P/E?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.