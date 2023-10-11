CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Up 5.6%

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.53 and last traded at $85.46. Approximately 648,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,599,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.91.

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

