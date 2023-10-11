Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,838 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,844,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,653,000 after buying an additional 2,403,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,394,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,158,000 after purchasing an additional 620,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 23,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $196,222,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

