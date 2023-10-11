BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

BRL/CAX Price Performance

NASDAQ:RILYO opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. BRL/CAX has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

BRL/CAX Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

