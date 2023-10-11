iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 951,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 451,547 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.40.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0734 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
