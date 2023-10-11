iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 951,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 451,547 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.40.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0734 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

