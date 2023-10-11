Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 12,072 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,072 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.09% of Stratasys worth $13,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

