Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 4734359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.