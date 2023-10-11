Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 4734359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Aurora Cannabis Trading Up 2.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.