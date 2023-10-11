CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.07

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.07 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 44809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
CBS Stock Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
