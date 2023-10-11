China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.25

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.
China Resources Cement Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $981.78 million for the quarter.
China Resources Cement Increases Dividend
China Resources Cement Company Profile
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Cement
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Activision-Blizzard Deal Racing to Friday the 13th Finish Line
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Lamb Weston’s Dividend, Upside Are No Small Potatoes
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.