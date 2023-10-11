China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.25

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

China Resources Cement Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Resources Cement had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $981.78 million for the quarter.

China Resources Cement Increases Dividend

China Resources Cement Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1364 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Cement’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. China Resources Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacture and sale of cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

