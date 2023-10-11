Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Makes New $11.23 Million Investment in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 578,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

