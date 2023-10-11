AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $51.00

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.00 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 216456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.69.

AMERCO Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Dividend Announcement

AMERCO Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

