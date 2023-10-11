Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Up 6.5%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.89. Approximately 2,264,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,112,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.