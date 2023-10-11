Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $23.47

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.47 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 54260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

