Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.60

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUYTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays raised Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.1322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

